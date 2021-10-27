Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. to lift mask mandate | Some may need fourth shot | Va. among best for vaccinations | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Washington Football » Attorneys representing 40 former…

Attorneys representing 40 former Washington Football Team employees calls for report’s release

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 27, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Attorneys representing 40 former Washington Football Team employees, who say they were sexually harassed during their time employed by the team, are again insisting that the findings of an investigation into the team be made public.

Attorney Lisa Banks said in a Tweet that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s comments at a news conference following an owners’ meeting Tuesday were “disingenuous” after stating that the league will not issue a report on its 10-month investigation into Washington’s workplace culture due to privacy concerns.

In a new release, Banks said her clients spoke out against the team in 2020, wanting the report to be public, and it’s possible to ensure confidentiality and release the report.

Banks and attorney Debra Katz have sent Goodell a letter responding to his comments, accusing the commissioner of hiding behind the “incredibly brave women” who came forward. The letter also says that their clients do not “wish any further protection from you by withholding this report.”

“You have misrepresented the wishes of our clients, and likely those of the other women and men who came forward, to justify your decision to bury what we know would be a damning report, having sat through dozens of interviews,” the letter said.

The letter comes after 12 other former team employees co-signed a letter that was hand-delivered at the NFL’s owners’ meeting. The letter is also calling for the finding of the league’s investigation into Washington’s work culture to be publicly released. A congressional oversight committee has also called for the league to hand over records regarding the investigation.

On Tuesday, Goodell said the league wanted to protect the roughly 150 former employees who spoke to outside counsel Beth Wilkinson, who conducted the NFL investigation and amassed 6 million pages of evidence.

The commissioner added that the league released a summary of its investigation, fined the team $10 million, and owner Daniel Snyder relinquished day-to-day operations of the franchise in July.

“I do think he has been held accountable and the organization has been held accountable,” Goodell said.

The former employees are not the only ones calling for the NFL to release its findings. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters Wednesday that he would like a written report to be released.

“Probably, yeah, I think that there should be,” Davis said of whether the NFL should make its findings public. “Especially with some of the things that were charged. Yeah, I believe so. I think people deserve it, especially the people that were quote victims.”

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned after a series of emails he exchanged with former Washington team President Bruce Allen were leaked. The communication, which occurred while Gruden worked as an analyst for ESPN, contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. The emails were collected as part of the NFL’s investigation into Washington.

The Associated Press and NBC Sports Washington contributed to this report. 

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Could AI can help stave off the brain drain of federal retirement?

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up