Washington co-CEO Tanya Snyder clarifies recent podcast comments

Ethan Cadeaux

September 10, 2021, 5:33 PM

Washington Football Team co-CEO Tanya Snyder issued a statement on Friday again apologizing to former team employees who endured emotional harassment and sexual misconduct during their time with the organization, but also saying comments she made on Adam Schefter’s ESPN podcast have been taken out of context.

“It is disappointing that comments of mine [on] the Adam Schefter podcast have been selectively quoted and taken out of context,” Snyder said in a statement obtained by NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay.

“To be clear, we have apologized numerous times for the difficult and traumatic experiences that certain people who worked for the Washington Football Team endured, and we have promised that nobody who works for the Team will ever experience such treatment again while Dan and I own the Team,” the statement said.

Snyder faced criticism on social media by some former team employees after she responded to one of Schefter’s questions asking how difficult the past year has been.

Since mid-2020, Washington has retired its old name and logo, had its minority owners sell their shares in the team, and also been subject to a 10-month long workplace investigation after The Washington Post published multiple articles detailing sexual harassment allegations from dozens of women formerly employed by the team.

Snyder’s statement on Friday concluded by apologizing to the victims once more while reaffirming that the organization is taking the right steps to change the workplace environment.

“I again today reiterate that apology,” Snyder said. “In addition to our words of apology, our actions — including the many changes made to employee support and training, the leadership team and my taking over the role of co-CEO — demonstrate on a daily basis our commitment to having the Washington Football Team be a professional and respectful workplace, and a source of pride to our employees and the entire community.”

