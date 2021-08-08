WFT camp notes: Ryan Fitzpatrick is getting more comfortable in this offense

Here's everything you need to know about the Washington Football Team's return to its home facility for a practice that kicks off "game week."

Hailey’s camp notes: Fitzpatrick getting more comfortable originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team returned to its home facility here after giving the fans at FedEx Field a show a couple of nights ago, and if you want to get creative, you could label Sunday the start of “game week.”

Ron Rivera’s squad will take on the New England Patriots in its preseason opener this Thursday — again, we’re getting creative in this space — making the next couple of practices fairly crucial. So, here’s a handful of notes about how the group kicked off this stretch of camp…