WFT camp notes: Ron Rivera doesn’t let rain interrupt Washington’s schedule

Here's what stood out from the Washington Football Team's soggy and padded practice session on Monday.

Hailey: Rivera doesn't let rain interrupt WFT's schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In past years, had there been weather similar to what rolled through the area on Monday morning, it feels safe to say that Washington would’ve taken shelter inside their bubble and held practice there. Not this time, though.

Between head coach Ron Rivera’s preference to have his players handle adverse elements and the recently upgraded fields at the franchise’s home facility, the Burgundy and Gold suited up despite heavy, heavy rain as they continue to gear up for a matchup versus Cincinnati on Friday (Washington Football Kickoff Live will air on Friday at 7 PM on NBC Sports Washington).

“You’ve got to learn to be comfortable when you’re uncomfortable,” Rivera told reporters after the morning workout.

While the second half of the workout did clear up, the opening portion was… not ideal.

Here’s what stood out from the soggy and padded session…