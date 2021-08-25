Washington DE Chase Young to join NFLPA All-Stars on Celebrity Family Feud

On Sunday evening, the Celebrity Family Feud featuring Young will air at 8 p.m. on ABC, according to a publicist for the network.

Washington Football Team fans likely won’t see much, if any, of Chase Young in the squad’s preseason finale on Saturday against the Ravens. Fortunately for them, there’ll be another chance to watch the standout defender one night later — albeit in a totally different contest.

On Sunday evening, the Celebrity Family Feud featuring Young will air at 8 p.m. on ABC, according to a publicist for the network. Young first teased the appearance on his Instagram back in March.

Washington’s cornerstone will be a part of the NFLPA All-Stars team along with Keenan Allen, Devin White, Demario Davis and Matt Judon.

They’ll square off with a group of NFLPA legends, including Deuce McAllister, Willie McGinest, Vince Wilfork, Ricky Watters and Torrey Smith.

Both sides are competing for charity.

Young making it on the classic game show is yet another example of his rapidly-expanding national profile. This past offseason, he did commercials for eBay and Under Armour and also showed up in an episode of the LeBron James-led HBO show, “The Shop.”

So, the only question left to ask is: Who is — and sorry for using this obnoxious phrase, but it works here — currently living his best life?

Survey says: Chase Young.