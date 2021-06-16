Chase Young nominated for ESPYs ‘Best Breakthrough Athlete’ award

Star Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young has been named one of the four nominees for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the 2021 ESPYs, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

Chase Young could be adding another award to his mantle.

The star Washington Football Team pass rusher has been named one of the four nominees for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the 2021 ESPYs, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball and Minnesota Lynx point guard Crystal Dangerfield join Young as the four nominees for the award.

As a rookie in 2020, Young was as good as advertised for Washington. The 22-year-old finished the season with 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Young, who was named the league’s 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Month for December, was also selected to the Pro Bowl.

He has some tough competition for the ESPY award.

Herbert shined for the Chargers, breaking the NFL’s rookie record for touchdown passes en route to winning the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Ball’s creativity and playmaking were on display for the Hornets all year with rookie nearly leading his team to a playoff berth. Dangerfield was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and also selected to the league’s All-Rookie team.

The winner of the award will be announced during the 2021 ESPYs on Saturday, July 10. The show begins at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.