CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington Football » Washington Football Team releases…

Washington Football Team releases 2021 schedule

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com
Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 12, 2021, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Football Team will kick off the 2021 NFL season hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener and end it playing five-straight divisional contests.

Washington’s schedule, along with the complete NFL schedule, was released Wednesday evening. It is highlighted with three primetime games — hosting the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 16, Monday Night Football at home vs. Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 29, and at the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 16.

Earlier in the day, CBS Sports unveiled its week one matchups for television, and it includes Washington opening at home against the Chargers with a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Washington Football Team has eight home games and nine on the road as part of the NFL’s new 17-game schedule.

From weeks 14-18, Washington will have a stretch of five-consecutive division games to close out the 2021 season. The home finale will be against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 2 and their regular season finale at New York Giants is on Jan. 9.

Washington’s full schedule can be found online on their website.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Raymond James Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens play at Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. They will play five primetime games this season including Kansas City, Indianapolis, Miami and Cleveland.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up