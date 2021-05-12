Washington Football Team releases 2021 schedule

The Washington Football Team opens its next season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers with a 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Washington Football Team will kick off the 2021 NFL season hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener and end it playing five-straight divisional contests.

Washington’s schedule, along with the complete NFL schedule, was released Wednesday evening. It is highlighted with three primetime games — hosting the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 16, Monday Night Football at home vs. Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 29, and at the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 16.

Earlier in the day, CBS Sports unveiled its week one matchups for television, and it includes Washington opening at home against the Chargers with a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Washington Football Team has eight home games and nine on the road as part of the NFL’s new 17-game schedule.

From weeks 14-18, Washington will have a stretch of five-consecutive division games to close out the 2021 season. The home finale will be against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 2 and their regular season finale at New York Giants is on Jan. 9.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Raymond James Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens play at Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. They will play five primetime games this season including Kansas City, Indianapolis, Miami and Cleveland.