It’s official: Dan Snyder owns 100% of Washington’s NFL team

It’s official: Dan Snyder owns 100 percent of WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dan Snyder is now the sole owner of the Washington Football Team.

Snyder has officially acquired the 40% of the team’s stake that was previously owned by three of his former business partners Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman, according to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the deal.

All 32 NFL team owners voted on Wednesday to ratify a $450 million debt waiver for Snyder, which allowed his family to take over sole possession of the Washington Football Team.

The deal in total was worth $875 million. The move puts an end to what’s been an ongoing and at times messy legal battle between Snyder and his now-former business partners.