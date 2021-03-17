CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Washington makes major move to add free agent William Jackson III

JP Finlay

March 17, 2021, 1:06 AM

WFT makes big move to add Jackson, maybe the best CB on market originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Washington Football Team lost cornerback Ronald Darby to free agency on Monday, but on Tuesday, Ron Rivera made a big swing by signing arguably the best free agent corner on the market in William Jackson III, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington.

The dollar figures are significant because the talent is significant. A first-round pick in 2016, Jackson will turn 29 in October.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 8th best free agent available in 2021, just one spot behind Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who recently signed a four-year, $72 million contract.

For Washington, the move solidifies a questionable secondary that already lost a starting corner in free agency. Now Jackson can pair with Kendall Fuller and Kam Curl as top line defensive backs, and the team has more flexibility to draft or make other moves in free agency.

Combine that back-end of the defense with an impressive pass rush, and Washington’s defense might be even better in 2021 than it was in 2020. That must sound quite interesting for Washington fans, and Ron Rivera.

In five seasons with the Bengals, Jackson has registered three interceptions to go with 150 tackles and 41 passes defensed. He’s considered an elite outside corner that can contain opposing offenses top receiver.

A Texas native, Jackson missed his rookie season in 2016 with injuries after playing his college ball at the University of Houston.

