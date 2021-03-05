Report: NFL investigation recommends Dan Snyder sell Washington Football

A report from 106.7 the Fan's The Sports Junkies provided details of the NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team that included a recommendation Dan Snyder sell the team.

If the league chooses not to force the sale of the Washington Football Team, the investigation reportedly recommends a prolonged suspension for Snyder.

From The Junkies:

In 2017 Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team after the NFL said it was launching an investigation into his behavior amid allegations of workplace misconduct, though the league did not publicly force him to do so.

Suspensions have been more common than a forced sale; most recently when New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was suspended for lewd behavior.

This is obviously a developing story, as multiple reports have said Snyder has ‘no intent’ to sell the team unless forced by the league.

The NFL investigation is a result of more than a decade of harassment and inappropriate behavior among the executives of the Washington Football Team as revealed by a series of investigative reports from The Washington Post beginning last summer.

​NBC Sports Washington has reached out to the Washington Football Team for comment but there has not been an immediate response.

An NFL spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones that “reported 130-page investigative document on the Washington Football Team is “absolutely false” and that the league has ‘received no such report.'”