Capitals forward Jakub Vrana added to COVID-19 list

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

February 6, 2021, 9:59 PM

Just when the Capitals were beginning to get their full roster back, another player has entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Capitals forward Jakub Vrana has been added to the NHL’s IR COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire from Saturday.

Vrana joins goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Evgeny Kuznetsov in health and safety protocols. Both Samsonov and Kuznetsov have been on the COVID-19 list since January 20. Captain Alex Ovechkin also missed four games this season while in COVID-19 protocol.

Vrana missed Washington’s morning skate on Saturday with what the team called a “maintenance day.”

In 11 games with the Capitals this season, the 24-year-old has totaled eight points (three goals, five assists). In 2019-20, Vrana finished the season with a career-best 52 points.

