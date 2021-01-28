CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Washington Football » Washington head coach Ron…

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announces he is cancer free

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

January 28, 2021, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announces he is cancer free originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera is officially cancer-free.

Rivera’s daughter, Courtney, shared the excellent news on Thursday that the Washington Football Team boss has officially beat cancer.

Later on Thursday, Rivera would confirm the news, tweeting out a picture of him holding a sign reading “we kicked cancers a–.”

The news comes just months after 59-year-old was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, this past August.

From late August through October, Rivera was forced to undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment. Rivera was forced to miss several practices to go to treatment, but the determined head coach never missed a game through it all.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

 

On Oct. 26, Rivera completed his final chemotherapy treatment at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. At the end of his appointment, Rivera rang the bell to celebrate and received a standing ovation from several medical professionals, many of which who were wearing “Rivera Strong” t-shirts.

During his end of season press conference earlier this month, Rivera said he was “doing well health-wise” and that his “big scan” would be happening at the end of January.

Well, the head coach received great news. Congratulations, Ron!

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More paid leave for feds, and other reasons to watch budget reconciliation this time

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up