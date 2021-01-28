Washington head coach Ron Rivera announces he is cancer free originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Ron Rivera is officially…

Ron Rivera is officially cancer-free.

Rivera’s daughter, Courtney, shared the excellent news on Thursday that the Washington Football Team boss has officially beat cancer.

Later on Thursday, Rivera would confirm the news, tweeting out a picture of him holding a sign reading “we kicked cancers a–.”

The news comes just months after 59-year-old was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, this past August.

From late August through October, Rivera was forced to undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment. Rivera was forced to miss several practices to go to treatment, but the determined head coach never missed a game through it all.

On Oct. 26, Rivera completed his final chemotherapy treatment at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. At the end of his appointment, Rivera rang the bell to celebrate and received a standing ovation from several medical professionals, many of which who were wearing “Rivera Strong” t-shirts.

During his end of season press conference earlier this month, Rivera said he was “doing well health-wise” and that his “big scan” would be happening at the end of January.

Well, the head coach received great news. Congratulations, Ron!