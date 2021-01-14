Report: Washington to interview Chargers, Falcons execs for GM vacancy

Report: WFT to interview Chargers, Falcons execs for GM job originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Washington Football Team…

The Washington Football Team has reportedly requested permission to interview two longtime NFL executives for the club’s vacant general manager position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The first is Falcons executive Nick Polk, who just completed his 18th season with the organization. Polk has served as Atlanta’s Director of Football Operations for the past 13 years.

In Atlanta, Polk worked closely alongside former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff regarding contracts and salary cap management, according to the team’s website.

A second executive Washington is reportedly set to interview is Los Angeles Chargers Director of Player Personnel, JoJo Wooden.

Wooden, who joined the Chargers organization in 2013, is in charge of overseeing Los Angeles’ pro and college scouting departments, per the team’s website. Before heading out west in 2013, Wooden spent 12 years as a member of the New York Jets’ front office, including the last six seasons as their Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

The two longtime executives join a pair of other candidates reportedly linked to the position: Tennessee Titans executive Ryan Cowden and San Francisco 49ers’ Senior VP of Player Personnel Martin Mayhew.