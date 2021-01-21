CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Report: Jennifer King to become full-time assistant for Washington Football Team

Mike DePrisco | @NBCSWashington

January 21, 2021, 7:52 PM

Jennifer King made NFL history last season as the NFL’s first full-time African-American female assistant coach as a full-year coaching intern with the Washington Football Team. 

After one season in the role, King is reportedly becoming a full-time offensive assistant on Ron Rivera’s staff, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. 

Last season, King worked specifically with running backs coach Randy Jordan in a season where the team saw steady production from rookie Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. 

Before joining Washington, King served as an intern under Rivera on the Panthers in 2017 and was an assistant wide receivers coach for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). After her time with the Hotshots, she joined Dartmouth as an offensive assistant. 

King is one of four full-time female coaches in the NFL along with Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, Buccaneers assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, and 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers. 

