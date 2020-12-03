3 instant over-reactions as Washington, Haskins comeback falls short

Washington Football's win streak ended with an interesting 20-15 loss to Seattle on Sunday. The Seahawks moved the ball well throughout the game, the Burgundy and Gold offense was anemic early.

3 instant over-reactions: Washington comeback falls short originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Everything ends badly, otherwise it wouldn’t end.

Sure, that’s a quote from a cheesy 1980s movie about a pair of bartenders in a weird love triangle, but it also applies to Washington’s recent four-game win streak.

The win streak ended with an interesting 20-15 loss to Seattle on Sunday. The Seahawks moved the ball well throughout the game, the Burgundy and Gold offense was anemic early.

It was a tough loss, especially given a late missed extra-point, a failed two-point conversion and a promising final drive that ended in disaster. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s that Washington came into Sunday’s game with a one-game lead in the NFC East. Not to say Washington could afford the loss in the division title race, but it’s not a backbreaker either given the New York Giants have to play the 9-4 Cleveland Browns.

What did we learn? Sadly, nothing great because it was a loss in the middle of a playoff race. But this team doesn’t quit. That’s a consolation prize, but it is something.

No clear answer – Ron Rivera opened his tenure as Washington’s coach with Dwayne Haskins as the starting quarterback. After four games, Rivera not only benched Haskins, but the coach moved the QB all the way to third-string. After injuries to Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, Haskins again emerged as the Washington starter two months later. Unfortunately it didn’t look much different on the field, at least early on. Haskins threw for 295 yards but had two costly interceptions and seemed indecisive for long stretches on the field. Coming into Sunday’s game, Seattle ranked as the worst passing defense in the league, and Washington with Haskins at the helm proved incapable of taking advantage until the fourth quarter. Haskins delivered a very impressive TD drive to cut the score to 20-15 where he completed six of eight passes and had some timely runs as well. The success came late for Haskins, but it came. That matters. Even if the final four plays were again ugly. Elusively problematic – Washington’s defense struggled earlier this year against elusive quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. Both of those QBs ran for at least 50 yards and got into the end zone as rushers. Against Seattle, Russell Wilson ran for 52 yards and made enough plays with his feet to keep the Washington defense off-balance. 3rd & Logan – Regardless of the outcome Logan Thomas played great. Washington’s free agent tight end addition has played quite well this year, and broke out Sunday with 13 catches and 101 yards. Additionally, many of his catches converted third downs into first and kept the Washington offense on the field. For the game, Washington converted 10 of 17 third downs, and impressive rate that helped Washington finish ahead in time of possession (32:16 to 27:44).

