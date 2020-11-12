Ron Rivera explains why Washington has avoided positive coronavirus tests

Not only has the Washington Football Team avoided a coronavirus outbreak, but the organization has also not dealt with positive tests since the regular season began.

With the NFL playing its 2020 season outside a bubble during the coronavirus pandemic, positive tests have not come as a surprise. Still, numerous teams have dealt with outbreaks that have postponed games and forced players to miss time. As cases rise across the country, that trend is continuing.

Yet in Washington, that hasn’t been the situation. Not only has the Washington Football Team avoided an outbreak, but the organization has not dealt with positive tests since the regular season began.

How, in a time where the virus is everywhere, has the team been able to avoid positive results? Head coach Ron Rivera attributes it to a daily emphasis on being smart. That stems from daily tests to reminders to the players buying in.

“I think the thing here more so than anything else, cause we test every day,” Rivera said. “For whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate.”

“There’s that constant reminder and I think, plus with the league having us test everyday. I think that helps, I really do,” Rivera said.

As Rivera mentioned, testing every day is a league protocol, not something that is unique to Washington. Still, he believes his players and staff have taken that procedure extremely seriously. Knowing that the testing comes on a daily basis, everyone has made sure to avoid situations that could potentially lead to infection.

More than that, it’s been a team effort to keep everyone on the same page and aware of the situation at hand. Rivera noted that Washington’s staff is working almost around the clock to check-in with players.

“I really do contribute it to our support staff that really do kind of stay on our players and constantly remind them about being careful, being smart and doing their testing,” Rivera said.

So far, that formula has worked for Washington and they’ll continue to follow all necessary protocols moving forward. Though, with the success now being acknowledged, he may knock on wood a few times as well, just to be safe.

“Hopefully we can continue that and skip this jinx that was just put on us and stay COVID free,” Rivera said. “Keep our fingers crossed that’s what happens.”