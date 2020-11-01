Report: Ryan Kerrigan has requested that Washington trade him before deadline

The NFL's trade deadline is this Tuesday, and Washington is reportedly intent on keeping Ryan Kerrigan instead of dealing him -- though he would prefer a different outcome.

Report: Kerrigan has requested that Washington trade him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL’s trade deadline is this Tuesday, and Washington is reportedly intent on keeping Ryan Kerrigan instead of dealing him.

Kerrigan, though, would apparently prefer a different outcome.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the franchise’s all-time sack leader has requested that Washington trade him. Yet in that same Sunday report, Schefter said the organization has “told teams that it won’t” move the 32-year-old.

It’s understandable why Kerrigan would ask to be shipped out. Because Chase Young and Montez Sweat are starting, Kerrigan’s role has been limited 2020. In recent weeks, in fact, he’s seen even fewer snaps than he was getting at the start of the season, despite the fact that he’s still producing.

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

It’s also understandable why the Burgundy and Gold would want to retain No. 91. He’s the ideal leader for Young and Sweat to learn from, and he also represents valuable depth on what is their deepest unit. Plus, he’s playing well for them, as he’s registered four sacks in seven contests.

Perhaps a club that’s in serious need of more edge threats will arrive with an offer that’ll change Washington’s mind. Right now, however, it seems like the team will hold onto him for the rest of its schedule. When that wraps up, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent and then have a chance to determine his own future, a chance he doesn’t have right now.