Washington Football Team opens FedEx Field to limited number of fans

For the first time this season, the Washington Football Team will host a limited number of season-ticket holders at FedEx Field on Sunday, Nov. 8, when the New York Giants come to town.

The decision was made with the approval of the state of Maryland and under the supervision of Prince George’s County, according to a release sent by the team on Friday.

“We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans and the community seriously,” said team President Jason Wright in the release, adding that they had worked closely with county health officials.

Wright also said the team hopes to “welcome more fans through the FedEx Field gates in the near future.”

The NFL team said some 3,000 tickets will be available and will be limited to the lower level of FedEx Field and a limited number of suites, with season-ticket members having the exclusive opportunity to access tickets.

Members will have access to purchase tickets in separate digital windows, based on season-ticket member tenure, from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30.

Everyone entering the stadium will be required to follow safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering, utilizing mobile ticketing, maintaining social distancing and using cashless payment methods. Tailgating will not be permitted.

The Washington Football Team welcomed “friends and family” to its game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 11, and will do so again this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.