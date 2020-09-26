Washington Football Team’s King to make her own history against Cleveland

Come Sunday, mark down a win for women in sports, or more importantly, women working in the NFL.

There’s already a victory when talking about Sunday’s NFL game in Cleveland featuring the Washington Football Team against the Browns.

According to Yahoo Sports, Sunday’s game will feature for the first time in the NFL’s 100-year history two female coaches on the sideline and a female official on the field.

For the Washington Football Team, assistant coach Jennifer King works with the team’s offense. Meanwhile, assistant coach Callie Brownson is in her rookie season with the Browns. Six-year NFL official Sarah Thomas will be the game’s down judge.

King’s experience and resume include 12 years as a player and some minor coaching roles at various playing levels.

She was the women’s’ head basketball coach at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina, for two years during the 2016-2018 seasons.

Ironically, King’s office was close to the Carolina Panthers’ facility. While coaching in the college ranks, she always kept an eye on working in the NFL and developed a connection with former Carolina, now Washington Football Team, head coach Ron Rivera.

Shortly after Rivera was hired in late December as head coach of the Washington Football Team, King was later be hired as part of Rivera’s staff.

On Friday, during a phone interview with WTOP Sports, King said she’ll certainly appreciate that she is becoming “part of football history.”

However, she said, “the moment will come and go, and it’s ultimately about the game.”

Washington Football Team's Jennifer King