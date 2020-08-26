Dan Snyder responds to new misconduct claims within Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team continues to be under intense scrutiny after a Washington Post report about more allegations of a toxic workplace.

Several more former employees of the Washington Football Team have outlined a pervasive culture of fear and abuse, along with incidents in which cheerleaders and female employees were exploited or mistreated in the time since Dan Snyder has owned the team, The Washington Post reported.

Many of the employees who spoke to the news outlet said they were doing so in reaction to Snyder’s comments on an earlier story outlining a toxic culture for female employees. Several front office members accused of misconduct were in Snyder’s inner circle, and three of them left shortly before the earlier article was published.

The former employees said they were angered by Snyder’s attempts to put distance between himself and the culture that developed under his tenure.

Snyder, in a statement Wednesday, called the most recent story a “hit job,” and while admitting that he had been “hands-off as an owner,” he denied the allegations made in the story.

A former cheerleader for the Washington Football Team, Tiffany Bacon Scourby, told the news outlet that at a 2004 D.C. charity event called “Fight Night,” which several of the team’s cheerleaders worked at, Snyder approached her and seemed to proposition her to sleep with his longtime friend, Anthony Roberts.

Scourby told The Post that she declined and walked away. She said it was not clear if Roberts knew of the proposal.

Another former employee alleged that Larry Michael, the former longtime broadcaster for the team and vice president of broadcasting, asked for outtakes from a behind-the-scenes video detailing the making of the team’s 2008 cheerleader calendar — scenes where cheerleaders’ bare breasts were exposed as they repositioned between shots, or any other salacious moments from the footage.

The employee said Michael referred to the footage as “the good bits,” or “the good parts,” and requested that the outtake cut be burned onto a DVD titled “For Executive Meeting.”

The Washington Post obtained a copy of the outtake footage and used the file’s metadata to confirm its authenticity. Michael denied having any part of the footage’s creation.

The Post showed the footage to several people who were previously cheerleaders at the time the footage was made, or involved with the squad. All said they had no idea the alternate cut existed.

Other allegations by former employees outlined a culture of fear at the team, where the human resources department was ill-equipped to settle claims of harassment.

There were also rules in place that only applied to women in the office, such as not being allowed near the players so they would not “distract” them.

“While I was unaware of these allegations until they surfaced in the media, I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization,” Snyder in his statement later Wednesday. However, he took issue with the allegations in the article, saying Scourby had never reported any of the claims to the team and denied the existence of the videos.

“This article is riddled with questionable and unnamed sources, decades old allegations and is not a reflection of The Washington Football Team today,” Snyder said.