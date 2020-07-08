Report: Amazon latest retailer with plans to pull Redskins merch from site

As CNBC first reported, Amazon sent a note to sellers giving them 48 hours to review and remove any merchandise featuring the team's name or logo.

Amazon is the latest company to announce its plan to remove Washington Redskins merchandise from its online storefront as the team conducts a review of a potential name change, according to a report Wednesday.

As CNBC first reported, Amazon sent a note to sellers giving them 48 hours to review and remove any merchandise — such as T-shirts or team paraphernalia — featuring the team’s name or logo.

Walmart, Target and Nike have also recently made the decision to stop carrying the team’s merchandise from their online sites.

Last week, the NFL team announced it would conduct a “thorough review” of the team’s name and logo amid mounting pressure from sponsors, including FedEx, PepsiCo, Bank of America and Inova.

For years, team owner Dan Snyder has refused to change the team’s name. But, on Friday, he said the review “allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

The Washington Post reports the team will likely make a decision sooner rather than later on a name change and that the new name would not carry any Native American imagery.

Opposition to the team’s name goes back decades, but the heightened awareness to racial injustice in the nation has brought renewed scrutiny to the name from leaders, activists and sponsors alike.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on NBC’s “Today” show that he believes it is time for the team to change its name.

“I think the time is probably right,” Hogan said. “I’m glad that they’re having that discussion. I believe the name will be changed.”

Hogan supported the team’s name during his 2014 bid for governor.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell — who defended the team’s use of the name several times in previous years — offered his support of the review.

“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Goodell said.

WTOP’s Matt Delaney, Dan Friedell and the Associated Press contributed to this report.