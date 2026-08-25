Commanders release veteran safety Will Harris as their secondary takes shape

The Commanders released Will Harris on Tuesday, ending the veteran safety's tenure in Washington after just one season.

Commanders Lions Football Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) warms up before a preseason NFL football game, against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio) AP Photo/Rey Del Rio Commanders Harris Football FILE - Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) pursues a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File) AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Commanders released Will Harris on Tuesday, ending the veteran safety’s tenure in Washington after just one season.

Harris, 30, signed a two-year, $8 million contract in March 2025. He played just nine games for the Commanders last season while missing time because of a fractured fibula, finishing with 38 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and no interceptions.

His starting spot first came into question when the Commanders signed former Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross to a two-year deal in March. Harris began training camp with the backup defense but was relegated to the third-string unit midway through.

“It’s tough,” cornerback Amik Robertson said. “I’ve been to some teams and seen some things like that, the business side of it. … Great teammate (who wanted) to see everyone else flourish, even though stuff was going the way it was going.”

Safety Malik Spencer was also released, while linebacker Drake Jackson was placed on injured reserve. After working out eight defensive players on Monday, the Commanders signed three of them: linebacker Boogie Basham and safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Quindell Johnson.

Releasing Harris now gives him the opportunity to catch on elsewhere before final roster cuts on Sunday.

Harris appeared to be out of position on Joshua Dobbs’ 50-yard touchdown run during a preseason loss at Detroit on Saturday. The play was a read option, and Harris — along with edge rusher Joshua Josephs — bit too hard on the fake handoff. Dobbs kept the ball and ran untouched down the sideline to the end zone.

“To have it be a touchdown was certainly disappointing,” coach Dan Quinn said Monday. “It would start with Josh and then just backside pursuit and speed to finish. But (Dobbs) made a good play, too.”

Quinn spoke to reporters before practice Tuesday, prior to the team announcing Harris’ release. Quinn singled out safety Quan Martin as one of the players who has surprised him.

“I’ve just felt an intensity and an urgency about him,” Quinn said. “He’s one that jumps out to me that’s having a really good camp. I feel it in (his) play and confidence and moving forward. The way he’s gone about it has been impressive to me: just putting his head down and getting to work.”

Martin, who was on the roster bubble entering training camp, has likely played his way onto the roster. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has preached the need for creating takeaways, and Martin snagged an interception in each of the first two preseason games.

“All we’ve been preaching, since the start of OTAs, is ‘ball is life,’” Martin said. “I’m just continuing to bring the ball to life, whether it’s punching, taking the ball out of the air — however we can get it. Just trying to get the offense another opportunity.”

Harris’ departure should cement the roster status for Martin, who is also notably an impact player on special teams. Tyler Owens and Percy Butler, two other key special teamers, should fill out the safety position with Martin, Cross and Jeremy Reaves.

“It’s just a testament to all the work I’ve put in,” Martin said. “Just a belief in myself, especially with a lot of outside noise creeping in. I’ll continue to believe in myself, continue to work hard, show up every day and just be myself.”

Number changes

Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs had worn No. 18 since his arrival earlier this month, a duplicate number with Owens. Diggs swapped to No. 3 — the same number as Harris — ahead of the preseason game against the Lions, perhaps a tell that the safety’s time in Washington was coming to an end.

Diggs’ jersey number will not be final until after roster cuts, according to the team.

Injury updates

Washington received more tough news on the injury front on Tuesday, as tight end Ben Sinnott injured an oblique muscle at Detroit and will miss the rest of this week. Sinnott was seen at practice Tuesday in shorts and a T-shirt but did not participate.

Quinn said he doesn’t envision an update on cornerback Trey Amos (ankle), pass rushers Odafe Oweh (calf) and K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) until next week. Neither Oweh nor Chaisson has taken part since Aug. 12 in the joint practice with Miami, while Amos has participated in just two sessions during camp.

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