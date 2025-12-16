Four Downs with the Commanders: Shutting down Jayden Daniels after snapping a slide

Despite its first victory in more than two months, the Washington Commanders decided to shut down Jayden Daniels for the season. WTOP's Dave Preston explores the decision and the Commanders' win over the Giants.

“We’re on to 2026.”

Yes, there are three games remaining in the regular season that’s been lost for almost two months now, but when Dan Quinn announced Monday they’d be shutting down quarterback Jayden Daniels and his injured nonthrowing elbow, the 2025 season that began with possibilities is officially in mop-up mode.

Time to figure out which fringe players belong in the core and what the team’s recent draft picks and free agents can do on the big stage.

At least we won’t have a double-digit losing streak to haunt us over the winter months. Washington’s 29-21 win at the New York Giants completes a sweep of their NFC East foes and puts the Burgundy and Gold one win or one Giants loss away from staying out of the division cellar (hey, after 11 last-place finishes in 21 seasons, it’s a relief).

Yes, they slide down the NFL’s draft order to eighth in the first round. And now two of their four wins have come against a Giants team that’s currently on a collision course for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

First down: It was great to see big plays Sunday afternoon, from Bill Croskey-Merritt’s 16-yard touchdown run that put them on the scoreboard to Jaylin Lane’s 63-yard punt return for a score to Terry McLaurin’s 51-yard touchdown catch that helped provide the necessary cushion.

I also liked the boost Mike Sainristil provided in the secondary with an interception and a deflection. On a unit that is begging for takeaways, the second-year pro has four of the team’s seven interceptions.

Second down: Philadelphia comes to Northwest Stadium on Saturday with a chance to clinch its second straight NFC East title and become the division’s first repeat winner since 2004. The Eagles (9-5) ended a three-game slide by smacking Las Vegas, while Dallas (6-7-1) has dropped two straight in prime time to move to the precipice of elimination.

Minnesota’s 34-26 win over the Cowboys couldn’t prevent the Vikings from officially falling out of contention, and they’re also joined by Cincinnati and — big surprise — Kansas City. The Chiefs aren’t only missing the postseason for the first time since 2014, but they also lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL.

Third down: Washington moved the chains on just 3 of 11 attempts, but the defense held the Giants to 2 for 12 on the money down (the two teams combined to go 0-10 in the second half). Marcus Mariota completed 2 of 4 passes for a pair of conversions (both taking place on the first drive of the day) while Jeremy McNichols posted a five-yard gain on a third-and-4.

Mariota also scrambled short of the marker and was sacked twice, while he took a knee on the final play of the day.

The top option? Terry McLaurin caught one of his two targets for a first-possession conversion.

Yardage breakdown: 1 for 3 on short-yardage, 1 for 3 when needing four to six yards, 1 of 4 on third and long, plus the kneel-down to end the game.

Flag on the play: Washington was whistled 12 times, with one penalty declined. Six were on offense: three false starts (two of which came on consecutive snaps) and three holds (one of which was declined).

There were four on defense (holding, illegal contact, pass interference and the famed neutral zone infraction), and two on special teams (kickoff out of bounds and an illegal block above the waist).

Rookie Josh Conerly was the only repeat offender, although his hold in the first quarter was declined (his false start was not). Conerly’s nine penalties this year are the most on the team, and false starts (26) is the team leader, with offensive/special teams holding coming in second.

Most costly penalty Sunday? The defensive holding on Noah Igbinoghene gave the Giants a first-and-10 at the Washington 42, and they’d score their first touchdown of the day five plays later.

Fourth down: Washington had the duo of Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma for the third time in four games, and as they move into standalone territory, they’ll draw FOX’s No. 2 team of Joe Davis and Greg Olsen for Saturday’s game with Philadelphia. Of all seasons to have multiple national TV audiences.

