NFL closes its European tour at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu, which has hosted a World Cup final

MADRID (AP) — The NFL’s last international game of the season will be played Sunday at Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium, a venue that hosted a World Cup final more than four decades ago and most recently welcomed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The stadium that sits at the heart of the Spanish capital will host the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Spain, and the last of seven the league has played abroad this season — the most ever as it continues to expand globally.

The game will be one of the main events at the stadium since it underwent a renovation that will ultimately cost nearly $2 billion dollars.

“It’s a great honor that a competition with the prestige of the NFL has chosen the Bernabeu to be its home,” Real Madrid club President Florentino Pérez said when the game was announced. “The Bernabeu is a source of pride for Real Madrid, for the city of Madrid and for Spain, and it means great responsibility that the NFL chose our country, our city and our stadium to project to the world one of the most important competitions.”

Here’s a look at the history of the Bernabeu:

Soccer history

Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 at the stadium in the final of the World Cup in 1982, when Spain hosted soccer’s showcase event for the first time.

Madrid also hosted the final of the 2010 Champions League, Europe’s top club competition, when Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich 2-0. The venue hosted three other European Cup finals — in 1957, 1969 and 1980.

In 1964, the Bernabeu was home to the European Championship final won by host Spain. The 2018 final of the Copa Libertadores — South America’s top club competition — was brought to the Bernabeu after incidents of fan violence in Argentina. River Plate beat Argentine rival Boca Juniors 3-1.

Two UEFA Cup finals and two Intercontinental Cup finals were played at the Bernabeu, in addition to more than 30 Spanish Cup finals.

Renovation work

The stadium was inaugurated in 1947 and was later named after former club president Santiago Bernabeu, who launched the project to build it.

It was first renovated in the 1950s and again in the 1990s, but it was a few years ago that major changes were made with the addition of a new wraparound metal facade, a 360-degree video scoreboard and a retractable roof.

A retractable field also was added, with a state-of-the-art system that allows the grass to be stored under the stadium and kept in an underground greenhouse.

The most recent renovation work was expedited during the coronavirus pandemic as fans were not allowed in games and the team could play in the small Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at its training center.

Changes for the NFL

The traditional soccer locker rooms have been adapted to accommodate the big NFL squads, which have more players and require more space.

Some seating at both ends of the stadium had to be removed to fit the longer playing field required for American football, and the stadium’s megastore had to close for some time before the game to add merchandise from both NFL teams.

A new exhibition was installed at the venue to display NFL helmets, the Vince Lombardi trophy and a collection of 60 Super Bowl rings.

Noise issue

Last year, Swift and Grammy award-winning artist Karol G packed the Bernabeu in some of the last concerts at the stadium since such events were temporarily banned because of a dispute with neighbors who complained about the noise in the posh area where the venue is located.

The club has been working on measures to reduce the noise generated at the venue so it can be cleared to start hosting concerts again.

