Commanders kicker Matt Gay fulfilling soccer dream by playing at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium

Washington Commanders place kicker Matt Gay (16) attends a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, ahead of Sunday's NFL football game against Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)(AP/Bernat Armangue)

Washington Commanders kicker Matt Gay is among them, having played soccer most of his life before switching to American football.

He will be at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday when the Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Spain.

It will be the seventh — and final — international game of the season, the most ever in one year for the NFL as it continues to expand globally.

“For me, this is a dream come true. You are playing soccer in the United States, and played all the way through college, and so the dream was to make it in Europe, and wanted to play in English Premier League, La Liga, and so, for me, to play in the Santiago Bernabeu, it’s just, like, I’m ecstatic,” Gay said. “I never thought it would be American football, but nevertheless, dream come true.”

It’s the third time Gay will play abroad. He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they played against the Carolina Panthers in London in 2019. At that time, he played at the venue of his favorite soccer team, Tottenham. In 2023, Gay was with the Indianapolis Colts when they faced the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.

Gay was a youth soccer prospect as a teenager and was invited to join U.S. Soccer’s residency program. He eventually switched to American football at the University of Utah, and in 2019 he was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gay said he was greatly influenced by some of the top soccer players he grew up watching.

“I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, Dimitar Berbatov, Karim Benzema,” he said. “I was a center forward, No. 9 striker, and so watching those guys, you know, just play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and just score goals. That’s just kind of like where my love grew.

“I’m watching all them. Some of those guys that played in the English Premier League and then made the transition to play for Real Madrid. I mean, it’s been my whole life growing up until I switched to play American football, and so, for me, this is just again … ecstatic to play here at Real Madrid.”

Commanders punter Tress Way compared the Bernabeu to the iconic American stadiums.

“Growing up in America playing baseball, you hope to get the chance to play where the New York Yankees play. Playing football, legendary stadiums like the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. So now getting to play American football and come to play where Real Madrid plays, it’s just a dream come true.”

