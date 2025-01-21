Four Downs with the Commanders: Forgive me if I’m having trouble processing the team’s turnaround

WTOP's Dave Preston breaks down the Commanders and their surprise trip to the NFL Conference Championship Game.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m going to enjoy covering a team that’s playing in an NFL Conference Championship Game for the first time in my career (I was a year late working for a Colts affiliate in 1996 and left a Patriots affiliate before that season). But, this ride should have been over quite some time ago.

I was happy to see a better roster and a foundation for the future this past fall. I was pumped to see this team push its way to the playoffs in December. And I was overjoyed to see Washington after its first postseason win in 19 years.

But go into No. 1 seed Detroit’s stadium and come away with a 45-31 mandate in the team’s most convincing win since before their December bye? The 2024 season has been icing since they topped Atlanta in overtime to lock up a Wild Card berth.

What an incredible turnaround for a team and franchise. And even though the future remains bright, this team has a chance to advance to its first Super Bowl in 33 years right now.

First Down: Turnovers told the tale Saturday night as Washington’s rookie quarterback played a clean game and the veteran Jared Goff threw three interceptions while fumbling once. His fumble ended a drive in the red zone, Goff’s first interception was returned for a touchdown that gave Washington its first double-digit lead of the night, and his second interception was in the end zone and took more points off the board. That’s a 13 to 21-point swing right there.

Second Down: Washington’s 14-point win was the largest margin of victory this past weekend. Baltimore will have a case of the Mondays for some time after Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion pass at the goal line in a 27-25 loss at Buffalo while Kansas City once again survived and advanced — but, thanks to a late intentional safety, did not cover in their 23-14 win over Houston.

At least we won’t have to see the Texans play a Sunday playoff game. And Philadelphia’s 28-22 win in the snow over the Los Angeles Rams (I’m blaming LA’s blue pants) saw Saquon Barkley rumble for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Brace yourselves, Burgundy and Gold defense. The guy who ran for 146 and 150 yards against you in the regular season will be coming your way this Sunday.

Third Down: Washington had one of its worst weeks this season at first glance, converting just 4-12 third downs. But a closer examination sees that they went 4-5 on fourth down (one punt plus two field goal attempts round things out) against Detroit, the best team in the league at denying offenses in that situation.

Jayden Daniels completed 6-10 passes for two conversions. His top target? Dyami Brown made one catch on three balls thrown his way, while Jamison Crowder was active early with a pair of catches and one conversion in the first half. Brian Robinson Jr. ran the ball twice, converting a third and one while gaining five yards on a third and six.

Yardage breakdown: 1-4 on short-yardage, 2-4 when needing four to six yards, and 1-4 on third and long. Defensively they held the Lions to 3-9 on third down and 1-5 after halftime while turning Detroit over twice on the money down.

Flag on the Play: Things did not begin well when an opening kickoff from Zane Gonzalez sailed out of bounds at the Detroit two-yard line. But after the Lions began the night with a three and out, all was forgiven. Well, most was forgiven.

Washington had three other accepted penalties totaling 25 yards. This included a hold and delay of game on offense plus a face mask on defense (a defensive hold and an illegal shift on offense were both declined).

The costliest infraction? Dante Fowler Jr.’s face mask that turned what would have been a fourth and five from the Detroit 25 into a first and 10 on the 43. The Lions would score their final touchdown of the day on that possession.

Meanwhile, it was a too many men on the field penalty on the following possession that turned a Washington fourth down into a first and goal which would produce the touchdown that would make it a two-possession game for the rest of the night.

Fourth Down: We’ll get a second straight week of Burkhardt-Brady on FOX, and we’re also slated to get a second straight year of the duo as the lead tandem in 2025. Brady has been an easy target for critics without the benefit of cover. Tony Romo had veteran Jim Nantz to break him in and followed Phil Simms who had outstayed his time on the No. 1 crew, while Simms himself joined a three-man crew when he started at NBC.

Troy Aikman eased his way in as part of a trio on FOX. Other lead analysts like John Madden and Merlin Olsen worked their way up the ladder before being dubbed the No. 1 guy at CBS and NBC. But you couldn’t sign Brady to that deal and not have him be the No. 1 guy, although I would have liked a Burkhardt-Brady-Greg Olsen booth for a year or two.

