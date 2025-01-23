WATCH: Commanders prepare to head to Philadelphia

WTOP Sports Director George Wallace caught up with the team on Wednesday as they prepared to head to the "City of Brotherly Love" before Washington takes on the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Jayden Daniels, other Commanders players speak on goals, mindset before NFC Championship

It’s been 33 years since the Washington football franchise took the practice field in late January. This time of year, is usually reserved for new coaching hires or front office hires.

Not this year. WTOP Sports Director George Wallace caught up with the team on Wednesday as they prepared to head to the “City of Brotherly Love” before Washington takes on the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Head Coach Dan Quinn and the players have made a point to keep the week “business as usual” and treat each week just like any other game.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.