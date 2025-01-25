Diehard Commanders fans can't wait for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Eagles.
Commanders fans optimistic for the ‘first time in a long time’
The Commanders play the Eagles in this Sunday’s NFC Championship game. That’s a sentence many fans in the D.C. area thought they might never get to hear in their lifetime.
WTOP’s Matt Kaufax was at Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda, Maryland, Friday night, where he spoke with some diehard supporters who started pregaming a little early.
