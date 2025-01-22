Commanders fans make a run on team gear ahead of NFC Championship game

Fan excitement over the Washington Commanders' postseason run continues to grow, and to show off their pride, many fans showed up Tuesday to the team shop at Northwest Stadium.

“This is a wonderful, exciting time for the community, for the Washington Commanders, fans nationwide,” said Keith McGlown, Jr., of Prince George’s County.

He stopped by after work to pick up Jayden Daniels jerseys, which he plans to wear as he takes in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will decide if the Commanders are Super Bowl bound or not.

“We’re just ready, we’re ready to see what goes on, on Sunday,” McGlown said.

Albert Guzman, of Upper Marlboro, saw the win against Detroit last weekend in person with his 8-year-old son, Lucas. Just in case being decked out made the difference, he came in to buy more Commanders merch.

“I was like, man, let’s just get more luck,” Guzman said.

His son Lucas said he saw last week’s win coming: “My dream actually predicted them winning.”

Lucas loves the beanie he got last time and said while there is so much to choose from at the store, he wants to be responsible.

“We have a budget. That’s why I didn’t want to choose too much because of the budget,” Lucas said.

Herbert Files, of Clinton, Maryland, also went to the game in Detroit and said the win had him wanting to come in and get a new jersey.

“Already have McLaurin and I already have Daniels. Have two different colors of Daniels, of course, and I’m buying Robinson,” he said.

If the team moves on to the big game, he said he already has plans to wear a burgundy jersey.

Files also picked up a gold chain necklace with the W logo and a Commanders pin.

Malcolm Jones, also of Prince George’s County, came to get a hoodie for the game this weekend and said it’s exciting to see this team do so well.

“It’s great to go to the grocery store and see everybody wearing their colors now. I’ve been kind of the lone wolf for the last couple of years,” Jones said.

