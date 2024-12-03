Washington Commanders hire Campbell’s CEO as new team president

This is the first professional sports venture for Clouse, a basketball player at Army-West Point who served 6 1/2 years as a helicopter pilot before going into marketing.

The Washington Commanders have tapped Campbell’s Company CEO Mark Clouse as their new team president.

Clouse, 56, served as the iconic food brand’s president and chief executive since 2019, overseeing its diverse line of grocery staples, including its line of soups, Pepperidge Farm products, Goldfish crackers and Rao’s sauces. He was also a part of the company’s name change from Campbell’s Soup to Campbell’s Company.

Clouse has also held management and executive positions with Kraft Foods, Mondelēz and Pinnacle Foods.

This is the first professional sports venture for Clouse, a basketball player at Army West Point who served more than six years as a helicopter pilot before going into marketing.

He is set to lead the team’s business operations starting in late January 2025.

Josh Harris, managing partner and owner of the Commanders, said of Clouse: “We have found a dynamic leader with a stellar track record of guiding organizations to excellence, building brands that connect deeply with consumers, and ultimately delivering best-in-class experiences and lasting memories.”

Clouse succeeds Jason Wright, who in 2020 became the first Black NFL team president when he was hired by former owner Dan Snyder. Wright stayed on initially under new ownership, and the team said in July he’d be departing following this season.

In a statement, Clouse said he’s “incredibly grateful” for the “opportunity to lead this iconic franchise into a new chapter of growth.”

“The Commanders’ passionate fan base, which has stood by this team for decades, deserves nothing less than our unwavering commitment to excellence. I look forward to supporting ownership, as well as Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, in doing everything in our power to build a championship-caliber organization,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

