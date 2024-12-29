Moment of silence for former President Jimmy Carter held before the Falcons-Commanders game

Jimmy Carter was honored with a moment of silence before the Atlanta Falcons’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

A video tribute to former President Jimmy Carter is seen before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Landover. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) A video tribute to former President Jimmy Carter is seen before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Landover. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jimmy Carter was honored with a moment of silence before the Atlanta Falcons’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, hours after the 39th president of the United States died at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia.

Beyond being a Georgia native who led the country from the White House less than 8 miles (12 kilometers) away during his time in office from 1977-81, Carter was the first president to host the NFL’s Super Bowl champions there when he welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a statement released by the team before kickoff said he was deeply saddened by the loss of his dear friend and mentor, calling Carter “a great American, a proud Georgian and an inspirational global humanitarian.”

“He lived his life with great civic responsibility and took it upon himself to be the change he wished to see amongst other,” Blank said, recalling meeting Carter at The Home Depot. “President Carter’s kind and uniting spirit touched so many lives. He was a man of deep faith, and did everything with principal and grace, doing things the right way for the right reasons.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.