Washington Commanders clinch playoff berth by beating Falcons in OT

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) The Washington Commanders have clinched a playoff berth after beating Atlanta 30-24 in overtime at Northwest Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels provided the heroics once again for Washington on Sunday with a 12-play, 70-yard drive capped off by a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

The Commanders clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2020; their first round opponent has yet to be determined.

The Commanders (11-5) could move up to the sixth seed in the NFC and set up a wild-card round game at Tampa Bay or the Los Angeles Rams if they win their regular-season finale at Dallas next weekend. They otherwise would be seventh and visit division-rival Philadelphia, unless Green Bay loses to Chicago.

Daniels ran for a season-high 127 yards, including 42 in OT, and completed 24 of 36 passes for 227 yards. He had two touchdown passes to Ertz and another to Olamide Zaccheaus to make the playoffs in his rookie year.

Atlanta was in control for the first half of the game, gashing Washington’s defense with the running game until abandoning it. Bijan Robinson had 82 yards and two touchdown runs on 13 carries until a minute was left in the second quarter — but had just 8 yards the rest of the way.

Michael Penix Jr. did his best to try to carry the Falcons back after they fell behind 24-17 late. The eighth pick in the draft made his second professional start and finished a 12-play, 68-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts to tie it with 1:19 left.

A throw from Penix to Drake London drew a pass interference penalty with 2 seconds left in regulation and gave Riley Patterson a chance at a go-ahead field goal. But Patterson’s 56-yard attempt fell short as time expired and Atlanta never got the ball back.

Read more about the game from The Associated Press here.

Safety Reaves celebrates win with engagement

The full Jeremy Reaves proposal, courtesy of @HogfarmerChris. pic.twitter.com/fqZKc7Q5JQ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2024

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves celebrated two major accomplishments on the field Sunday night, clinching a playoff spot and proposing to longtime girlfriend Mikaela Worley.

As soon as Worley was lowered to field level by stadium security. the 28-year-old got on his knee, pulling the ring out of his warmer pouch and proposed in front of the remaining fans at Northwest Stadium.

Reaves considered proposing last week but decided to make the move after giving Worley’s family a heads up.

“If we win this game, it’s destiny,” Reaves said. “She’s earned it. I can’t say enough about her. When I was at my lowest last year, she was there to pick me up everyday. She showed up. That’s my best friend. Been my best friend since high school.”

Reaves is one of Washington’s few players left from the organization’s most recent playoff game in the 2020 season.

Pregame features local HS band, Moment of silence for former President Jimmy Carter

Before the game, the Gwynn Park High School marching band preformed as part of the pregame festivities. Members of the band told WTOP before the game they credit their band director, Leon Rawlings, for helping them receive the honor to perform at the game.

Rawlings, a D.C. native, graduated from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, attended Berklee College of Music and graduated from the University of the District of Columbia.

Gwynn Park Marching Band in Commanders pregame. pic.twitter.com/wn9b8RhFKD — Rick Snider’s Washington (@Snide_Remarks) December 30, 2024

Just before kickoff, there was a moment of silence was held in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, hours after the 39th president of the United States died at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia. Carter was the first president to host the NFL’s Super Bowl champions there when he welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

