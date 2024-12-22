49ers eliminated from NFC playoffs before game against Miami. Cowboys, Saints, Cardinals also out

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before their game…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before their game at Miami began on Sunday because of victories by Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.

Then they couldn’t play the role of spoiler, losing 29-17 and keeping the Dolphins’ slim playoff hopes alive.

The 49ers (6-9) became the 16th team to miss the postseason after losing the previous Super Bowl. They fell 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11.

San Francisco’s fate was sealed during a stretch of four losses in five games leading into Sunday. Coach Kyle Shanahan did not know about the team being eliminated until after the loss to Miami.

“I wasn’t aware of that but it did nothing with the game,” Shanahan said. “We kind of had that thought last week. It wasn’t official but we understand numbers.”

Among the numbers that spelled San Francisco’s doom on Sunday: 11 penalties for 90 yards. The Niners were flagged three times for unsportsmanlike conduct and twice on pre-snap penalties.

The Niners had the ball at their 47 while trailing 22-17 at the two-minute warning, but Miami cornerback Kader Kohu intercepted Brock Purdy. Three plays later, De’Von Achane’s 50-yard touchdown run secured the win for the Dolphins.

“I just feel like we’re hurting ourselves offensively and then when the defense gets a stop, we’ve got to go and capitalize,” Purdy said. “Last year we did that really well.”

The Niners also won the NFC title in the 2019 season and lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, only to miss the playoffs the following season. On Sunday, the Niners made their first appearance in South Florida since their first Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

“You asked me if I had PTSD from that (game)? No. It’s a great stadium. Great atmosphere,” tight end George Kittle said. “I had fun out there, besides the outcome of the game.”

Kittle finished with eight catches for 106 yards. He is now 33 yards from a fourth 1,000-yard season in his eight-year career.

“Although we are eliminated, we still have two weeks of football left and if I have football in front of me, I am going to play as hard as I possibly can and try to get the guys around me to do the same thing,” Kittle said.

The Commanders’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated San Francisco from wild-card contention, and the Rams’ victory at the New York Jets ended the Niners’ hopes of an NFC West title. The Rams have the tiebreaker over the Niners because of their season sweep.

“This league is very tough and we’ve been in the highest of highs for a long time and sometimes things don’t go your way,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “I don’t think I’ve played a game where you don’t really have a chance in the playoffs. It’s a different feel but it’s always a blessing to be on the field and be a part of the Niners.”

In addition to the Niners, the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints were eliminated from playoff contention because of Sunday’s early results. The Commanders’ victory knocked the Cowboys out, and the Saints were eliminated by the Atlanta Falcons, who beat the New York Giants.

The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated with a loss at Carolina.

In the AFC, the Dolphins will need to win their remaining games and need either the Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos, who are both 9-6, to lose out and Indianapolis (7-8) to lose one of its last two.

