Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels misses practice because of his rib injury

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is not practicing Wednesday because of a rib injury, coach Dan Quinn said.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels missed Washington Commanders practice Wednesday because of a rib injury, casting further doubt on his availability to play this weekend against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in what’s supposed to be a matchup of the top two quarterbacks in the 2024 draft.

Coach Dan Quinn called Daniels “week to week” after the No. 2 pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was injured in a 40-7 rout of Carolina that got the Commanders to 5-2 this season. Daniels took a big hit and went down awkwardly at the end of his first run, left early in the second quarter and was replaced by veteran Marcus Mariota.

“He’ll continue in all the meetings and our individual stuff to go through that, but he’ll get the treatment today and then he’ll continue to progress through today and tomorrow,” Quinn said, while adding he will provide the next update on Daniels after practice Friday.

Washington’s Wednesday practices have been short and light, and it remains to be seen if Daniels could be a limited or even a full participant Thursday.

“Practice is probably the biggest thing,” Quinn said. “I want to make sure he can fully express himself and do all the things that he does, which makes him so unique and special. That’s that we’ll do, but not much different than any other player kind of going through a Wednesday to Thursday to Friday.”

Mariota is in line to start if Daniels is unable to play in a game flexed by the NFL and CBS to national TV at 4:25 p.m. EDT because it would be just the sixth time the Nos. 1 and 2 picks faced off as rookie quarterbacks since the common draft era began in 1967.

“We’ll see how Jay feels throughout the week but nothing new to me,” said Mariota, who has made 74 starts in the league since being the second pick in 2015 and is on the verge of turning 31. “Just trying to prepare and be ready to go if I am called upon, but I think our guys do a great job of helping that transition.”

Mariota was 18 of 23 for 205 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Daniels against the Panthers. That came as little surprise to his teammates.

“We watch him prepare every day,” six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “He’s early, he does stuff after practice. We see the work that he does, and so we’re confident whenever he gets the opportunity to excel, which he did.”

Daniels has thrown for 1,410 yards, ran for 372 and been responsible for 10 touchdowns to become the favorite to be the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. His ribs may be banged up, but apparently his spirits are good.

“He came out strong, anyway, knowing him, champing at the bit to get going,” Quinn said. “Really for him the attitude’s been fantastic, just like you’d expect him to be, so he’s doing well.”

Magee activated

Jordan Magee was activated off injured reserve after a knee injury in the first preseason game sidelined the rookie linebacker for the rest of training camp and the first seven games.

Magee takes the roster spot of defensive end Jamin Davis, the 2021 first-round pick who was released Tuesday. Quinn called Davis, who was moved from his original linebacker position by his staff, a good teammate who left a strong impression.

“Sometimes there’s good that comes after the hard stuff, and he’s somebody that we’ll definitely be watching and pulling for,” Quinn said.

