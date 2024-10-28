Panthers have no answers at QB, while other teams thrive with youngsters or former Carolina players

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bo Nix has already won more games in his rookie season than any quarterback in Denver…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bo Nix has already won more games in his rookie season than any quarterback in Denver Broncos history.

Hail Mary-throwing Jayden Daniels has the Washington Commanders alone atop the NFC East. And Caleb Williams is showing promise with the Chicago Bears.

C.J. Stroud is, well, C.J. Stroud.

And Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are rejuvenating their careers in Minnesota and Tampa Bay.

The Carolina Panthers have had, or could have had, any of the quarterbacks above had they played their cards right.

That has to make it immensely frustrating for owner David Tepper, who just can’t seem to find the right long-term answer at quarterback either because his coaching staffs have failed to develop their own guy, or the front office has drafted the wrong guy or made poor personnel decisions that have prevented them from landing one.

The Panthers traded for Darnold and Mayfield, but then let them leave after they struggled early on. Carolina passed on Stroud at No. 1 overall in 2023. And the decision to trade up for Bryce Young last year cost them the top pick in this year’s draft and a chance at one of the rookie QBs of the 2024 class.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are stuck with Young and 36-year-old Andy Dalton.

Young is 2-17 as an NFL starter, and on Sunday turned in another uninspiring performance in a 28-14 road loss to Nix and the Broncos.

Nix, the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft, looked the part of the franchise quarterback throwing for three TD passes against a Panthers defense that has allowed the most points in the league. Young continued to demonstrate the same issues that he’s had throughout most of his career, struggling with decision-making, pocket presence and overall leadership.

When asked about his defense’s performance after the Panthers, Broncos coach Sean Payton said, “I said this, it’s not a good offense we played. It’s just the truth. So we expected that, and we’re going to see a lot better teams.”

That about says it all.

Young had two more interceptions on Sunday, and still has more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes (13) in his career.

The Panthers (1-7) are going nowhere fast with no clear answer at quarterback. The future in Carolina is murky moving forward. On the bright side, it appears as though the Panthers a lock for a top-three pick in 2025, giving them a potential do-over at quarterback.

As for the immediate future, Panthers coach Dave Canales said it’s unclear if Young or Dalton will start next Sunday at New Orleans.

What’s (not) working

Not much is working right in Carolina. One of the struggles has been with communication. On Sunday, the Panthers were twice late to get plays on to the field in time and were flagged for delay of game. That’s somewhat understandable given they have a new coaching staff, Young hasn’t seen much action in the past five games and the loud environment in Denver. But this is the NFL, and those mistakes can’t happen.

What needs help

The losing is starting to get to some players and patience is wearing thin. After Sunday’s game, cornerback Jaycee Horn could be seen on the field jawing at Broncos coach Sean Payton, presumably upset that Denver ran a trick play — a wide receiver pass — while up 21 points in the fourth quarter. Some Carolina players after the game said they felt the Broncos were trying to embarrass the Carolina defense.

Stock up

Rookie WR Xavier Legette continues to make strides, hauling in his third touchdown of the season on Sunday and capping it with his playful celebration that includes pretending to ride a horse. Now the big thing moving forward for Legette will be becoming a more consistent performer as he was held to 34 yards on four catches. He’s still raw in his route-running, so there is plenty of room for improvement.

Stock down

Young threw touchdown passes on his first and last drives, but didn’t do much in between and was limited to 224 yards, well above his career average. Young did little to prove that he has what it takes to be a starting quarterback or top increase his trade value ahead of the deadline. Granted, Young was handicapped by not having regular starting wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen in the lineup, but the the flashes of solid play are too infrequent.

Injuries

Carolina could get rookie running back Jonathan Brooks on the field next week if things go well. Brooks, the team’s second-round draft pick from Texas, hasn’t played yet after beginning the season on injured reserve. Brooks has the type of explosiveness and home run ability that Canales craves from a running back and his arrival could deem Chuba Hubbard or Miles Sanders expendable.

Key number

33.9 — Points allowed per game this season by the Panthers.

Next steps

The Panthers return home next week to host the Saints, whom they lost to 47-10 in the season opener at the Superdome.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.