Commanders fans react to Daniels’ Hail Mary TD win over Bears

Washington Commanders fans can't stop talking about Sunday's remarkable touchdown that gave the team an unexpected 18-15 victory over the Bears at Northwest Stadium.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ last-minute 52-yard throw to wide receiver Noah Brown in the end zone not only won the game, it solidified the 6-2 team first in the NFC East ahead of Sunday’s visit to the New York Giants.

It also energized a fan base that hasn’t seen the Burgundy & Gold play this way since the 1990s.

“I think it was incredible. Super comeback. Two seconds left. No time on the clock,” said Commanders fan Jason from Largo, Maryland.

Jason told WTOP he believes plays like that one make Daniels a candidate for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

“I believe we got the playoff potential … playoffs this year, hopefully Super Bowl next year,” Jason said.

He said credit for the victory should go to the team’s new ownership and coach Dan Quinn for “shaking the locker room up.”

Commanders fan Deon Mathis called Daniels’ Hail Mary TD “magic,” making a deliberate reference to Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson.

“The boogeyman (presumably Dan Snyder) is gone,” he said. “The boogeyman is gone. We got an owner (presumably Josh Harris) who comes in, sits back, relax and let the team do the job. Ownership. It’s ownership,”

On Daniels, Mathis said: “He’s good. … He’s still a rookie, so there’s always room for improvement. Just stay humble and keep the course.”

And on the team?

“Just one day at a time, one game at a time, and like I said, before, do good, your voice will be like mine (referring to his hoarse throat) in the morning time, because there ain’t noting like ‘Victory Monday,’ baby,” Mathis said.

The excitement was also found on social media, where Joe Abdo posted the final play and following excitement from inside Northwest Stadium.

Someone posting on X with the username “baby b,” even shared video of Commanders fans celebrating the win at a bar — in Chicago.

