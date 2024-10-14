Battle of the Beltways: Commanders fans take loss to Ravens in stride

"I'm sad that they lost, but I'm feeling good with their direction." Fans of both teams filled the dining room at Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda and gave their reactions to Washington's loss.

Ravens and Commanders fans watch the much-anticipated Battle of the Beltways at Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda, Maryland. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and a touchdown to outshine rookie Jayden Daniels and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Commanders 30-23 for their fourth consecutive victory. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano But there was no ill will between Commanders and Ravens fans at Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda. ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Washington Commanders fans are shedding no tears over Sunday’s 30-to-23 loss to the neighboring Baltimore Ravens.

At Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda, Maryland, fans filled the tables on the outdoor patio during a picture-perfect fall day, while many others opted for the crowded, but air-conditioned bar and dining room.

“I’m actually happy, I mean only one touchdown (loss) they did good,” said Iris Kesterman.

Her husband, Frank Kesterman, didn’t see it as a total loss either.

“The Ravens have a stronger running game and a stronger defense … the Commanders didn’t do bad,” said Frank.

While the Ravens outplayed and outscored, the Commanders Washington fans were not discouraged.

At Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda everybody remained friends whether they wore burgundy or purple for the Commanders 30-23 loss to the Ravens ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/Gnap0iqwBq — Dick Uliano (@DickUliano) October 13, 2024

“I think that they played really well, in years past it would have been a blow out … getting Brian Robinson back healthy would be important, but honestly I wouldn’t change too much, I love what the coaching staff has done so far this year, just keep letting Jayden play his game,” said Cory Brooks-Hancock.

A Commanders fan named Arnie was also optimistic.

“I’m sad that they lost, but I’m feeling good with their direction, I really am and I’m so happy that Dan Snyder isn’t around anymore,” said Arnie.

Some fans questioned some of the refs’ calls.

“I think the Ravens got a couple of home-job calls that helped them,” said a fan named Melissa.

While the fans accepted the loss, many said they continue to be encouraged by a team that shows a competitive edge as the Commanders prepare for next week’s game in Landover against the Carolina Panthers.

“They keep it close, keep it competitive, win or lose, I think we have a bright future and we’ll be a team to compete against in the NFC this year,” said a fan named Troy.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.