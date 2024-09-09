No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels shows flashes of brilliance in Commanders debut

Jayden Daniels flashed promise in his Washington debut, but a Commanders defense that ranked last in the NFL a year ago was ineffective again in Sunday's season-opening 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Daniels ran for two touchdowns. Washington is aiming for a fresh start with the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and second overall draft pick this year at quarterback.

“I just try to do whatever it takes to help the team win the game,” Daniels said. “We didn’t win. Obviously not the way I would want it go, but we finished strong.”

Daniels directed a pair of scoring drives over the final 17 minutes. He finished with 88 yards rushing on 16 attempts and went 17 of 24 passing for 184 yards and no interceptions. The Bucs sacked him twice.

Daniels had his helmet knocked off twice on tackles.

“Some of the ones we like where he can extended the play with his legs,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said. “That’s what does make him unique. But we certainly don’t want the ones that are inside and where the helmet gets knocked around. Those are things that we can work through, for sure.”

Daniels believes he had his helmet dislodged twice in game while in college.

“Probably,” Daniels said. “I’m just playing football back there. Your helmet is going to pop off no matter … if you got it buckled up tight or loose at the end of the day.”

The Commanders defense allowed points on seven of nine Tampa Bay possessions, including the final one when the Buccaneers ran off the final 1:12.

The Bucs outgained Washington 392 yards to 299, and had a third-down conversion rate of 69.2% (9 for 13).

“I think the assessment defensively, I wasn’t as pleased with third down,” Quinn said. “I thought that was the biggest story of this game. I think third down overall collectively defensively, not just the secondary.”

The Commanders’ offense was 2 of 8 (25%) on third down.

Daniels, the former LSU star, was one of three rookie starting quarterbacks in Week 1, along with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and 12th pick Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos. He joined Robert Griffin III (2012) as the only rookies to start a season opener for Washington since 1967.

“Once that ball is snapped, (the nerves) go away,” Daniels said. “You’re playing football again. That’s the same game I’ve been playing since I was a kid. Even though the stakes are high, I still refer back to that time I was 7 years old playing against my friends.”

