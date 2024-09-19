Bucs face struggling Broncos and rookie QB Nix, going for their first 3-0 start since 2005

Denver (0-2) at Tampa Bay (2-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 6 1/2. Series record:…

Denver (0-2) at Tampa Bay (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 6 1/2.

Series record: Broncos lead 7-3

Against the spread: Broncos 1-1, Buccaneers 2-0

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat Broncos 28-10 at Denver on Sept. 27, 2020.

Last week: Broncos lost to Steelers 13-6; Buccaneers beat Lions 20-16.

Broncos offense: overall (29), rush (27), pass (21), scoring (30)

Broncos defense: overall (9), rush (23), pass (4), scoring (10t)

Buccaneers offense: overall (19), rush (24), pass (13), scoring (4)

Buccaneers defense: overall (28), rush (19), pass (29), scoring (6t)

Turnover differential: Broncos, minus 3; Buccaneers, plus-1.

Broncos player to watch

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has thrown a whopping 77 passes so far, third most in the league over the season’s first two weeks. Coach Sean Payton would like to take some pressure off Nix, but Denver’s ground game is almost nonexistent. Nix has scrambled for 35 and 25 yards in his two starts and both of those figures led the Broncos in rushing in losses to Seattle and Pittsburgh.

Bucs player to watch

WR Chris Godwin is off to a terrific start, ranking second in the NFL in receptions (15) and receiving yards (200) through Week 2. He’s tied for first with two touchdown catches. The eighth-year pro has been especially good on third down, with a league-leading seven catches for 99 yards. Six of those receptions have resulted in first downs.

Key matchup

Bucs defense against Nix. Tampa Bay beat No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels in Week 1 and is 11-5 against rookie QBs since coach Todd Bowles joined the Bucs as defensive coordinator in 2019.

Key injuries

Broncos: RT Mike McGlinchey (knee), who signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract last season, went on IR this week and will miss at least four games. Undrafted second-year tackle Alex Palczewski will get his first NFL start Sunday. … Rookie RB Audric Estime is also on IR with an ankle injury. … The Broncos are banged up on defense with three starters — OLB Baron Browning (foot), DL John Franklin-Myers (concussion) and S Brandon Jones (foot) — missing practice time during the week along with special teams ace JL Skinner (ankle). … Buccaneers: NT Vita Vea (knee) is day to day after leaving the second half of last week’s win at Detroit. Three other starters — DL Calijah Kancey (calf), RT Luke Goedeke and S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) remain on the injury report after missing last week’s game.

Series notes

The Broncos have won seven of 10 meetings, including victories in four of the past five. … The Bucs haven’t beaten Denver in Tampa since 1999.

Stats and stuff

QB Bo Nix has zero touchdown throws and four interceptions so far, two in each of his starts. He leads all rookie QBs with 46 completions. … In 20 drives (excluding end of half) under Nix so far, the Broncos have just two field goals and two touchdowns to go with 11 punts, three interceptions and two turnovers on downs. … WR Josh Reynolds led the Broncos with 94 yards receiving last week. … LB Alex Singleton led the team with 11 tackles against the Steelers. The previous time he faced Tampa Bay in 2021 while with the Eagles, Singleton had 15 tackles and a pass breakup. … DE Zach Allen had four QB hits last week and has five for the season. … Rookie OLB Jonah Elliss had two tackles for loss and his first career sack last week. … Tampa Bay is off to a 4-0 start for the fourth straight season. They’ve gone on to win the NFC South each of the past three years. … A win over the Broncos would give the Bucs a 3-0 start for just the fifth time. The others were 1979, 1997, 2000 and 2005. … QB Baker Mayfield has five TD passes vs. one interception through two games. … In three games vs. the Broncos, Mayfield has thrown for 691 yards, five TDs and one interception. … Kicker Chase McLaughlin has converted 23 consecutive regular-season field-goal attempts. … WR Mike Evans needs three points to pass Martin Gramatica (592) to become Tampa Bay’s career scoring leader.

Fantasy tip

After a relatively quiet performance (three receptions, 42 yards) on the road at Detroit last Sunday, Evans is back home, where he had two TDs receiving in Tampa Bay’s Week 1 win over Washington. In his past 10 home games, Evans has 1,091 yards receiving and 12 TDs. He had a pair of TD catches when he last faced the Broncos in 2020.

