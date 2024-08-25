Commanders to replace memorial honoring Sean Taylor with statue

The Washington Commanders said it will replace a memorial at its Landover, Maryland, stadium with a statue honoring former Washington safety Sean Taylor.

“After careful consideration, we have decided as an organization to remove the Sean Taylor installation from Commanders Field,” a spokesperson for the Commanders said in a statement Saturday evening. “We realize that the installation fell short in honoring one of our franchise’s most iconic players.”

The team said it plans to replace the installation with the help of Taylor’s family, including his daughter Jackie Taylor, who was just two years old when Taylor was killed in 2007.

“Together with the Taylor family, we are working on a plan, which includes unveiling a statue that will rightfully celebrate the legacy and impact that Sean had on our organization, fanbase and community. The Washington Commanders are committed to honoring our legends in a first-class manner,” the team said.

Jackie Taylor said she was excited about the plan for a statue honoring her father. She said she was thankful for the love and support she has received.

“I’m thankful for Josh Harris and the Commanders family for their continued commitment to keep my dad’s legacy alive,” Taylor said. “I look forward to sharing plans in the future and learning more about my dad through this process.”

Sean Taylor will become the first player to be memorialized with a statue. In 2022, his No. 21 jersey became only the third jersey retired in franchise history.

Before his death, Taylor had a career with signs of a bright future. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Sean Taylor was at his home in Miami when intruders broke in, shooting and killing him. He died in November 2007.

