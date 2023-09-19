Debate over future of RFK Stadium site and DC football heats up

A bipartisan bill sponsored by D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer would give control of the RFK Stadium site to the D.C. government. Currently that land is under federal control.

The old structure of RFK Stadium (WTOP/John Domen)

The ball is starting to roll on a plan to try to lure pro football back to the District, as congressional hearings begin Tuesday on a bill to give control of a possible future site back to the city.

A bipartisan bill sponsored by D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer would give control of the RFK Stadium site to the D.C. government. Currently that land is under federal control.

“The D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act” would allow the land to be used for “Stadium purposes. Commercial and residential development, providing recreational facilities, open space, or public outdoor recreation opportunities.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has long wanted control of the site and has expressed that she would like to see the Washington Commanders move back to the city now that the team is under new ownership.

But some D.C. Council members are not as keen on the idea of building a new dome on the sight for the NFL team.

“It’s pretty clear that NFL stadiums around the country don’t generate the jobs,” Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen told the DMV Download podcast last month. “They don’t generate the tax revenue and return. They’re not a good investment to your public dollars or good use of your land.”

The House Committee on Natural Resources will discuss the bill Tuesday afternoon. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will have a hearing Wednesday.

The current lease at FedEx Field is set to expire in 2027, but Maryland leaders have expressed that they will work hard to keep the team in place.

New Commanders owner Josh Harris told WTOP news partners at 7News, “It’s a really complicated decision. We’ve already started building a real estate organization. We’ve hired someone to look into it. We’ve started to engage with the different cities. All I know is I want to end up with a stadium where our players feel that 13th man, that noise when they’re playing where opposing teams are scared to come.”

