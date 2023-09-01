Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis’ reckless driving trial set for after Super Bowl

The reckless driving trial for Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis has now been scheduled for after the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, during a scheduling hearing, Davis’ attorney, Mark Dycio, told Fleming that prosecutors had presented a revised plea agreement, one hour before the hearing, and he needed time to consider the offer.

Dycio asked for and was granted a one-day trial, anytime after Feb. 11, 2024, which is the day of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Loudoun County Circuit Court Chief Judge Douglas Fleming set the trial date for March 4, 2024.

However, the a newly-made plea offer may result in the case being resolved sooner.

Davis is appealing a September 2022 conviction in District Court. In the lower court, a judge found Davis guilty of driving 114 mph in a 45 mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway, near Evergreen Ridge Drive on March 28, 2022.

The district court judge sentenced Davis to 30 days in jail. In addition, he was fined and had his license suspended. District court convictions are appealed to the county’s circuit court.

On July 31, Circuit Court Judge Stephen Sincavage rejected a plea agreement his attorneys had reached with Loudoun County prosecutors, in which he would serve a maximum of eight days in jail.

Sincavage pointed to Davis’ previous driving record. In 2021, Davis was charged with reckless driving — going 89 mph in a 65 mph zone — but the charge was reduced to a speeding infraction, with a $150 fine.

On Aug. 3, Judge James Plowman declined to consider a second plea agreement, saying it wasn’t substantially different from the first.

