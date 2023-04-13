Fans react to Dan Snyder’s pending sale of the Commanders

People are the D.C. region are sharing their thoughts about the news that Dan Snyder could be selling the Commanders.

People around the D.C. area, especially fans of Washington’s NFL team, the Commanders, are reacting to the news that the team could soon be under new ownership following a sale by the team’s current embattled owner Dan Snyder.

WTOP spoke with fans and got mixed reactions about Snyder’s impending transfer of power.

“I think it’s going to be good for Washington at the end of the day, people had soured on Snyder for a while now,” said James Hughes of Arlington, Virginia.

Simon Roberts of the District said the team needs a fresh start, and Snyder selling the team is a good sign that things within the franchise are changing for the better.

“They need a new approach, I think everybody has gotten tired of all the drama that’s been wrapped around the current owners,” Roberts said.

Brian Simpson of Severn, Maryland, said, “It is about time,” when he was told the team may soon be sold. He said for fans this is great news.

“It’s like you have had that bad marriage/relationship for 20-something years, then you finally get that divorce and find a hotter, young lady that comes and puts a smile on your face,” Simpson said.

While many fans said they would be glad to see Snyder leave, not all felt that way. Andrea Black of Gaithersburg, Maryland, said it is unfortunate that Snyder appears to have been forced to sell.

“He’s been pushed out,” Black said. “A lot of people forget that if he hadn’t bought the team when he did, we would have been worse off.”