Washington Commanders’ new porky mascot: Major Tuddy

The Washington Commanders introduced a new porky mascot on Sunday that’s sure to command your attention: Major Tuddy.

The Commanders described the new face of the team as a 230-pound “muscular” 6-foot-5-inch male hog with exaggerated features in a news release.

The mascot, who the team said hails from Upper Malboaro, Maryland, (nope, that’s not a typo) was revealed during Sunday’s 24-10 home game loss to the Cleveland Browns.

He’s kind of a pig deal… WELCOME OUR NEW MASCOT, ! pic.twitter.com/N6eMy6goiV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

And fans didn’t hold back when voicing their reactions to the new mascot.

Do you like the new Commanders mascot? https://t.co/Y63W0KdAZ0 — WTOP (@WTOP) January 2, 2023

So who is Major Tuddy?

The name

“Major” comes from the Commanders brand military tie and is meant to pay tribute to the D.C. region’s military history and local leadership in public service, the team said.

“Tuddy” (pronounced tuh-dee) is a slang football term that’s sprouted from the abbreviation of touchdown (TD).

The look

Major Tuddy’s uniform is reminiscent of the style worn by Washington’s football team in the 1980s and 1990s, when the Hogs offensive line led the franchise to three Super Bowls.

“I like the idea that they picked up on the pig theme from many years ago, but it took me a minute [to understand],” football fan Karen Block told WTOP. “I don’t know if recent generations are going to get it.”

“Having lived here since 1981, and remembering the Hogs, I think it’s kind of cool,” another football fan, Mark Faris, told WTOP.

The team said Tuddy’s chosen number, double zero, on the back of the uniform is meant to look like a hog snout.

And his hard hat is in the style of commanders’ military hats. It comes in two colors, burgundy and silver.

“I think he’s kind of cute,” Jacqueline Major told WTOP. “I think he’ll appeal to kids a lot.”

When WTOP asked a kid for their opinion, a young girl named Brigitta offered this feedback: “It looks a little creepy. I wish they would make it, like, a bear or something.”

The personality

The Commanders said in a news release the new mascot is a prankster, “a mud roller, the life of the party, a protector and a foodie.”

Major Tuddy is an upstanding teammate; the team said he can be found passing out water, joining a huddle or acting like a bodyguard for other players.

The backstory

The mascot fell in love with football as a piglet while watching the Hogs offensive line in the 1980s and 1990s.

“He was so inspired by their toughness, strength and the way they laid it all out on the line for their teammates,” the news release stated.

And finally, the backlash (and some praise)

There was immediately some skepticism from fans.

“I don’t know that they need a mascot,” local resident Peter Warfield told WTOP. “They need more than a mascot right now.”

April Fools is in 4 months though — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) January 1, 2023

Thanks, I hate it. — Washington Struggle Snuggles (@AssmanTheGreat1) January 1, 2023

Some tweets roasted the pig over an open flame, including one from WTOP Sports Reporter Dave Preston.

Now I know where I recognize “Major Tuddy” from… pic.twitter.com/MClGs7G9vw — Dave Preston (@davpresto) January 2, 2023

Pudgy the pig from power rangers really out here trying to make a comeback pic.twitter.com/lcbXEj1rx2 — Matt (@ThatMFerr) January 1, 2023



Others had a similar analysis of the fans’ general feeling on Major Tuddy.

The #Commanders’ new mascot is Major Tuddy. His reception is only slightly warmer than that for Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/RlSTMz0LkN — Steve DeShazo (@SteveDeShazo1) January 1, 2023

they’re in different branches of the military but the Commanders outrank Major Tuddy https://t.co/26uqfGGYwU — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 2, 2023

Though fewer in numbers online, some fans gave the hog a warm welcome.

I like it!! Major Tuddy!!! LETS GO!!!! — Chrome2279 (@chrome2279) January 1, 2023

THIS IS — Kev (@Keven_V51) January 1, 2023

me, violently hungover and possibly concussed from NYE: . me after learning major tuddy exists: https://t.co/gi5es7vVjt — kday paints (@KdayPaints) January 2, 2023

WTOP’s Matt Small and Stetson Miller contributed to this report.