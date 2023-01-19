Commanders’ Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl.…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl.

King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday.

King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for NFL prospects on Feb. 4.

King was promoted from a full-year intern position to become the NFL’s second female assistant position coach, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

King became the first Black woman to serve as a primary position coach in the NFL in December 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles. She also became the first woman to serve as a positional coach in last year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.