Commanders’ WR Terry McLaurin hits 1,000-yard mark for third straight season

Terry McLaurin hits 1,000-yard mark for third straight year originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — In front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, Terry McLaurin reminded the world, once again, just how talented he is.

In the third quarter against the New York Giants, McLaurin hauled in a 20-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke for his fifth catch of the evening. That reception gave McLaurin 65 yards on the night and put him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season for the third consecutive year.

Here’s the play that it happened on:

McLaurin is the first Washington player to record 1,000 or more receiving yards for three consecutive seasons in over 25 years; Henry Ellard topped the 1,000-yard mark from 1994-1996.

McLaurin’s feat is especially impressive considering the quarterback carousel he’s been on the receiving end of since arriving in Washington. Through McLaurin’s first four NFL seasons, he’s played alongside nine different starting signal-callers.

Since 2010, only two other Washington wide receivers — DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon — besides McLaurin have recorded multiple 1,000-yard seasons with the franchise. Neither player was able to do such in consecutive years, however, while McLaurin has done such in three straight campaigns.

After signing a three-year extension with Washington this past July, McLaurin is under contract through the 2025 season. Each week, he continues to prove he was worth the investment.