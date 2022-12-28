Brian Robinson Jr. named the Commanders’ winner of the Ed Block Courage Award

Brian Robinson Jr. was named the Commanders' winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, the team announced on Wednesday.

Understandably so, too.

The honor, which is named after a former trainer for the Baltimore Colts who also served in World War II, is handed out yearly to players who “exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.”

Each NFL team designates one Ed Block Courage Award winner per season. The distinction is voted on by teammates.

Robinson, clearly, is deserving of the title, considering that he’s emerged as one of the sport’s more powerful running backs just months after being shot in an attempted robbery.

The third-round choice’s rookie year was interrupted before it could officially start because of that August shooting — yet the interruption miraculously didn’t last all that long. He made his debut in Week 5 and, following a couple of quieter games, is now one of Washington’s most reliable skill guys.

In addition to his on-field contributions, Robinson has worked toward bringing more attention to the topic of gun violence, most notably when he wore cleats related to that issue during the league’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign in Week 13.

Brian Robinson Jr.’s My Cause, My Cleats represent the fight to end gun violence pic.twitter.com/0EExy0fgKs — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 4, 2022

Overall, the 23-year-old has dealt with far more than a typical player who’s attempting to find his footing in the NFL and this news makes the Commanders’ appreciation for his perseverance all the more obvious.