Four fans hurt after railing collapse at FedEx Field sue Commanders, others

Four people who say they were injured when a railing gave way at FedEx Field last season have sued the Washington Commanders for physical and emotional suffering.

On Jan. 2, 2022, the four plaintiffs were greeting the Philadelphia Eagles as the team left the field through a tunnel after beating Washington 20-16.

In a widely-circulated social media video, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked into the tunnel, fans reached to high-five him before a railing collapsed, causing fans to tumble several feet to the field, some falling on top of each other.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland, the four plaintiffs traveled from New Jersey to Landover, Maryland, to attend the game. Michael Naimoli, Andrew Collins, Morgan French and Marissa Santarlasci are each seeking “in excess of $75,000,” as they continue to seek treatment for injuries suffered in the fall. The suit claims they sustained cuts, bruises, cervical strains, muscle sprains and “other potential long-term effects, both physical and emotional.”

The four defendants in the suit include the Commanders, the company which owns FedEx Field, the companies that provide ushers and security and stadium repair and inspection.

“At no time did any Defendants advise the Plaintiffs and others to avoid leaning against the railing. To the contrary, upon seeking permission from [from ushers], Plaintiffs were directed and guided down to the railing area alongside the tunnel,” according to the suit, filed by attorney Robert Sokolove.

The suit claims stadium personnel “failed to provide even the bare minimum of assistance” to those who fell, providing ” … no medical assistance, physically dragged the Plaintiffs out of the tunnel, and quickly hoisted them up to the area in the stands from which they had fallen.”

According to the suit, the team has never attempted to contact any of the plaintiffs to determine the level of their injuries.

“The Defendants’ callous and uncaring attitude and total lack of care and concern for the Plaintiffs is indicative of total, outrageous, grossly negligent approach,” to customers who were “owed a reasonable duty of care.”

Contacted by WTOP, Joe Maloney, the team’s vice president of public affairs declined to comment on the suit.