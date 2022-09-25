Commanders announce mascot choices down to two options: Hog and Dog

The Washington Commanders are one step closer to picking their new mascot. During a commercial break in the first quarter of Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, the Commanders announced the team's new mascot options are down to two: a hog or a dog.

Washington had originally proposed four options for their fans to vote on: hog, dog, historical figure and superhero. The latter two are no longer options.

Fans can continue to cast their vote for their mascot choice on the team’s website.

The Commanders’ official mascot will be revealed on Jan. 1 during the team’s Week 17 home game against the Cleveland Browns. Coincidentally (or not), the franchise plans to honor the ‘Hogs,’ the nickname for the powerful offensive line units during the 1980s and early 1990s, at halftime of that contest.