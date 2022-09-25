RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » Washington Commanders » Commanders announce mascot choices…

Commanders announce mascot choices down to two options: Hog and Dog

Ethan Cadeaux

September 25, 2022, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Commanders mascot choices down to two options: Hog and Dog originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders are one step closer to picking their new mascot.

During a commercial break in the first quarter of Sunday’s game versus Philadelphia, the Commanders announced the team’s new mascot options are down to two: a hog or a dog.

Washington had originally proposed four options for their fans to vote on: hog, dog, historical figure and superhero. The latter two are no longer options.

Fans can continue to cast their vote for their mascot choice on the team’s website.

The Commanders’ official mascot will be revealed on Jan. 1 during the team’s Week 17 home game against the  Cleveland Browns. Coincidentally (or not), the franchise plans to honor the ‘Hogs,’ the nickname for the powerful offensive line units during the 1980s and early 1990s, at halftime of that contest. 

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up