WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Washington Commanders » TE Sammis Reyes lands…

TE Sammis Reyes lands on IR, unlikely to play for Commanders in 2022

Matt Weyrich

August 16, 2022, 11:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TE Reyes lands on IR, unlikely to play for Commanders in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline, the Commanders placed tight end Sammis Reyes on Injured Reserve in one of four moves that pushed the number of active players they have in training camp closer to the max size of 85.

Reyes, 26, suffered a hamstring injury that may now prevent him from suiting up for Washington this season. The only way he can appear in a game for the Commanders in 2022 is if he reaches a settlement to negotiate his release from IR within the next week and then re-signs later in the year.

In addition to the Reyes move, the Commanders also placed fullback Alex Armah on IR and released cornerback De’Vante Bausby and G Deion Calhoun. That trimmed their roster down to 86 players, leaving them with one more player to cut before 4 p.m.

The loss of Reyes leaves an injury-stricken tight end room in an even more precarious position. Starter Logan Thomas is still working his way back from a torn ACL he sustained last season. Backups Cole Turner (hamstring) and John Bates (calf) are both on the sidelines with injuries of their own.

As a result, the only healthy tight ends in camp are Curtis Hodges, Armani Rogers and Eli Wolf, none of whom have yet to appear in an NFL game.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

Navy's sea mission doesn't keep it out of the space business

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up